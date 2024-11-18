Lindsay Lohan says making the Freaky Friday sequel has been "a labor of love."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old singer and actress discussed the film, officially titled Freakier Friday, during Sunday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Freakier Friday is a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday, starring Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Anna and Tess Coleman, a daughter and mother who temporarily switch bodies and gain a better understanding of each other's lives.

Lohan and Curtis will reprise their roles of Anna and Tess in the new movie, which also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray and Rosalind Chao. The film opens in theaters Aug. 9, 2025.

On The Tonight Show, Lohan confirmed she finished filming Freakier Friday in August.

"I mean, it's just been such a labor of love to make happen. And Jamie and I, even at the table read, we were just smiling so big that we couldn't -- I don't think we were acting well because we were so happy," the star said. "But the movie's funny. It's really funny."

"Pink Slip is back together," she added, referencing Anna's band.

Lohan will also star with Ian Harding and Kristin Chenoweth in Our Little Secret, a holiday romantic comedy set to premiere Nov. 27 on Netflix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It's two resentful exes that are spending Christmas together under the same roof, and they come to realize that who they're both dating are siblings, which it's not great," she shared on Tonight.

Lohan previously starred in two other Netflix romantic comedies: Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish.