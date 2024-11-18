Katy Perry is going on tour.

"Top of the mornin' to ya babes," the pop icon said in a video she posted to X. "I've got really big news. I'm bringing The Lifetimes Tour to the UK."

The 40-year-old singer announced the U.K. leg of her tour, with stops in Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

"The Lifetimes Tour is going to be a dance party and everyone is invited," she said.

She will perform at the the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London on Dec. 8, and her tour continues through October 2025.

There will also be stops in North America and Australia.

Perry released 143, her first new album since Smile, in September, and she won the Video Vanguard Award that same month.