Loki actor Jonathan Majors has popped the question. He announced his engagement to actress Meagan Good at the EBONY Power 100 Gala Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple's love story began just months after the Creed III actor's March arrest on charges related to domestic violence.

In December, he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and was ordered to undergo both domestic violence and mental health counseling.

Good has remained unfazed by the entire situation, regardless of what anyone, even Majors, has said about it. He apparently did not think they should be together as the trial unfolded, People reports.

"He wanted to protect me. I was like, 'My love, first of all, you're dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I've been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless,'" she previously told the outlet. "So when we got together it was like, this is going to be a lot, but you got the right one."

The couple shared the engagement news at Sunday's gala, where they met two years ago.

Majors is also known for playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and for starring in the HBO series Lovecraft Country.