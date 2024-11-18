Beyonce is set to perform the halftime show for the Ravens-Texans football game on Netflix on Christmas Day.

The Grammy winner and the National Football League made the announcement Sunday night on social media about the live show in Beyonce 's hometown of Houston.

The New York Times reported that Beyonce will sing songs from Cowboy Carter, her eighth album, which she released in March.

This will mark the first time she performs any songs from the country album for a live audience, The Times noted.

Beyonce was nominated for 11 Grammy awards on Nov. 8, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year -- making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.