Jim Howick, Angela Griffin, Marcus Brigstocke, Steven Hartley, Elizabeth Carling, Michael Salami and Dex Lee have signed up for guest spots in this year's Death in Paradise Christmas special on the BBC.

The crime drama takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Don Gilet will also take over as the lead character of the show in the holiday episode, playing Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson.

He will reprise the role in the show's upcoming 14th season.

"Fans can once again expect the perfect blend of exciting escapism, puzzling mysteries, and juicy plot twists set against an idyllic sun-drenched Caribbean backdrop," the BBC said in a press release Monday.

The show premiered in 2011 and switches out its lead actor every few years.

Previous stars include Ben Miller, Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and Ralf Little.