Guest stars line up for 'Death in Paradise' Christmas special
UPI News Service, 11/18/2024
Jim Howick, Angela Griffin, Marcus Brigstocke, Steven Hartley, Elizabeth Carling, Michael Salami and Dex Lee have signed up for guest spots in this year's Death in Paradise Christmas special on the BBC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The crime drama takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.
Don Gilet will also take over as the lead character of the show in the holiday episode, playing Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson.
He will reprise the role in the show's upcoming 14th season.
"Fans can once again expect the perfect blend of exciting escapism, puzzling mysteries, and juicy plot twists set against an idyllic sun-drenched Caribbean backdrop," the BBC said in a press release Monday.
The show premiered in 2011 and switches out its lead actor every few years.
Previous stars include Ben Miller, Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and Ralf Little.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.