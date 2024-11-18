Actress Rashida Jones accepted her late dad Quincy's honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards gala at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"Our father passed away two weeks ago today. He was really excited to attend tonight, and a lot of his family are here," said Rashida as she stood alongside her siblings Martina, Quincy III and Kenya at the ceremony.

"And he has so many friends in this room, well, actually probably in every room ... because wherever he went, he made connections with everyone, real ones ... And he really, really, really intended on being here with us tonight. And I want you to know that he is here, very much here."

Rashida also delivered remarks her father wrote before his death of pancreatic cancer at the age of 91 in anticipation of accepting his lifetime achievement award.

"Today, I am beyond thankful to have composed more than 35 film scores, and that this journey allowed me to collaborate with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers on the planet," the actress quoted her father as saying.

"I share this award and tonight's honor with all the amazing directors, legendary actors and, of course, exceptional songwriters, composers and musicians who I formed dear friendships with over my seven decades in this business. And know that I wouldn't trade this night or those experiences for anything in the world."

Quincy earned 28 Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, an Emmy and Kennedy Center honor throughout his career in which he worked with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles.