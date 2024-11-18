South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with new solo music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the EP Letter to Myself and a music video for her song of the same name Monday.

The "Letter to Myself" video opens with Taeyeon riding a bus while reflecting on her past struggles and uncertainty. After the bus breaks down, Taeyeon finds her confidence and embraces self-love.

Letter to Myself also features the tracks "Hot Mess," "Blue Eyes," "Strangers," "Blur" and "Disaster."

Letter to Myself is Taeyeon's first solo EP since To.X in November 2023. She joined Sam Smith in a new version of their song "I'm Not the Only One" earlier this year.

Girls' Generation also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun.