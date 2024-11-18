The final trailer for Gladiator 2 shows conflict both inside and outside the Colosseum.

"I put you in the ring. You fight or you die," says Denzel Washington (Macrinus) in the final preview.

The film, which plays in theaters Friday, is a sequel to the 2000 film starring Russell Crowe as Maximus.

"From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator 2 continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome," an official description reads.

Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, who becomes a fighter following his imprisonment.

In addition to Washington and Mescal, Pedro Pascal , Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raj, Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielson also star.

"Gladiator 2 is about what's left behind after Gladiator 1," Mescal told CBS Mornings. "So you have to acknowledge the spirit of it.

When they were filming the sequel, even members of the crew had costumes, he said in the interview.

"If I can't act in this environment, it's game over," he said.