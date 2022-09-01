Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks (Hamm).
Variety confirmed Notaro's casting.
The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of the fictional morning news show The Morning Show and its network, UBA.
The Morning Show is created by Jay Carson, with Charlotte Stoudt to serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3.
Notaro presently plays Denise "Jett" Reno on Star Trek Discovery.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.