Hillary Clinton was among the guests at the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former first lady and U.S. Secretary of State, 74, attended the festival's opening night gala Wednesday, which included the premiere of Noah Baumbach 's film White Noise.

Clinton walked the red carpet in a baby blue caftan and white ballet flats. The outfit was a departure from her signature pantsuits.

Some speculated that Clinton attended the event due to a connection with Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In Her Hands, a new documentary produced by Clinton's HiddenLight Productions, will premiere on Netflix in November.

Netflix denied the connection.

"Hillary was a guest of the festival's for the opening night. Not our doing, but of course, we are working with her on In Her Hands which is premiering at TIFF and on Netflix on Nov. 16," a rep said.

Clinton will promote In Her Hands and her Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.

Baumbach and White Noise stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig also attended Wednesday's premiere. Other guests included Rege-Jean Page, Julianne Moore and Catherine Deneuve.