HBO released a teaser for The Jinx Part Two on Wednesday. The follow-up docuseries premieres April 21 on HBO.

The 2015 docuseries The Jinx investigated Robert Durst. Durst was ultimately convicted of the murder of Susan Berman and sentenced to life in prison.

He faced further charges in 2021 for the murder of his wife, Kathleen. Durst died in 2022.

The Jinx director Andrew Jarecki and producers continued following the Durst case after The Jinx aired. Part Two explores the new evidence they found in a six-episode series.

The teaser presents a new recording of a phone call with a woman sharing new information. Durst gives new interviews from prison and new witnesses have come forward since 2015.

Executive producers Jarecki, Zac Stuart-Pontier, Kyle Martin , Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez return with producers Charlotte Kaufman and Sam Neave, and co-producers Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus.

The Jinx Part Two airs Sundays at 10 p.m.