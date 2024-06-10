Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Deliverance.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the movie Monday featuring Andra Day

The Deliverance is a supernatural thriller inspired by the Latoya Ammons family possession. The Netflix adaptation is written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum and directed by Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler).

Day stars as Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start.

When "strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children," according to Netflix's Tudum.

The Deliverance opens in select theaters Aug. 16 and starts streaming Aug. 30 on Netflix.

Day previously collaborated with Daniels on his 2021 film The People vs. Billie Holiday. The actress was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as jazz icon Billie Holiday.