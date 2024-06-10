'The Deliverance' photo introduces Lee Daniels supernatural thriller
UPI News Service, 06/10/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Deliverance.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the movie Monday featuring Andra Day.
The Deliverance is a supernatural thriller inspired by the Latoya Ammons family possession. The Netflix adaptation is written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum and directed by Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler).
Day stars as Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start.
When "strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children," according to Netflix's Tudum.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.