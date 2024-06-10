Apple TV+ released the trailer shown at 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference online on Monday. The spot includes scenes from upcoming seasons of Severance, Silo, Shrinking and new series.

Apple also released the first photos from Severance and Silo's second seasons. Severance resumed production in January after strike delays.

The Severance photo shows Adam Scott carrying blue balloons in the Lumon office. Season 1 of Severance ended with Lumon employees briefly awakening their workplace consciousness in the real world. Clips show the characters stuck in the office again.

Silo was renewed last year. A scene from Season 2 shows Tim Robbins making a rousing speech about leaving the silo. Photos show Robbins, Common and Rebecca Ferguson, who wears a spacesuit to explore the surface world.

Clips also included new series Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal, The Instigators starring Matt Damon, Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn and the film Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney.