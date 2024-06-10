"It's official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon," the caption reads.
Deadline said Bullock and Kidman are in talks to return for the sequel. The pair are expected to produce with original producer Denise Di Novi, with Akiva Goldsman to write the screenplay. Goldsman co-wrote the original film with Robin Swicord and Adam Books.
Variety confirmed the news.
The original Practical Magic is based on the Alice Hoffman novel and opened in theaters in October 1988. The movie follows Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman), two sisters who descend from a long line of witches.
