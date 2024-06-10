'Baby Reindeer,' 'Shogun,' 'Ripley' lead TCA Award nominations
UPI News Service, 06/10/2024
The Television Critics Association announced the nominations for the 40th annual TCA Awards on Monday.
Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony in Pasadena, Calif., on July 12.
The shows Shogun, Ripley and Baby Reindeer each earned five nominations including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials.
UPI reviewed Shogun positively though was critical of Ripley.
Two of Shogun's stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama, along with Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd, Ripley's Andrew Scott and stars of True Detective: Night Country and Fargo.
Returning favorites Hacks, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Reservation Dogs and Fargo also earned multiple nominations. A Lifetime Achievement Award winner and Heritage Award winning show will be announced at the ceremony July 12.
The complete list of nominees is as follows:
Program of the Year
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
The Bear - FX
Hacks - HBO | Max
Reservation Dogs - FX
Ripley - Netflix
ShÅgun - FX
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Abbott Elementary - ABC
The Bear - FX
Girls5eva - Netflix
Hacks - HBO | Max
Reservation Dogs - FX
We Are Lady Parts - Peacock
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Fallout - Prime Video
Fargo - FX
Ripley - Netflix
ShÅgun - FX
True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
