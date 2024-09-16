"Safe to say he's making it to hometowns next week," Katie wrote in a nod to her prior The Bachelorette stint in 2021.
Jeff, who regularly performs comedy in New York City, has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertand Comedy Central's Roast Battle. The comedian has been traveling the northeast on his nationwide "Full Beans" tour, and he'll be stopping in Canada this fall.
Katie had teased that she was in a new relationship in late May when she shared on the "Your Mom & Dad" podcast, "I'm seeing somebody. I'm off the market! I haven't actually said this yet... You heard it here first!"
Katie had confirmed at the time she was no longer single, but she chose not to unveil her boyfriend's name.
When asked if she'd like to keep this romance more private than her past relationships with The Bachelorette winner Blake Moynes and San Diego bartender John Hersey, Katie replied, "I don't know."
"Definitely in the beginning, I've been more private. I have, like, this 90-day trial that I always talk about. We're within that 90-day trial, but I'm very, very confident we're going to exceed that," she explained at the time.
Katie noted how she and the mystery man would "cross that bridge" when they got to it.
"But we've been seen out in public together... We get the occasional comments here or there... but we're just kind of enjoying us right now," The Bachelor alum said.
Katie had soft launched her romance back in January when she was asked to give dating advice in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories.
Katie had posted a video of herself holding a man's hand on the couch, and she advised fans to "take things slow those first three months" to really get to know one another.
The Bachelorette Season 17 star also set her post to "Found You" by Kasbo and Chelsea Cutler.
Katie was last romantically linked to Vince Xu, whom she had met and fallen in love with on FBoy Island, which aired last year. The pair won the show and decided to split the $100,000 prize money after Katie learned he was one of the show's "Nice Guys."
After FBoy Island's Season 3 finale aired, Katie expressed how she was pleased with her final decision of selecting Vince over her runner-up Benedict Polizzi on Instagram.
Katie wrote how she was "thankful" to have met Vince and she'd "never forget" their time on the island together, but hours later, Katie confirmed they had split.
When asked if she and Vince were still in a relationship, Katie told her followers on Instagram Stories, "No. That being said, if I'm ever asked to go on reality TV to date again, please just cancel me. Three times and [it] doesn't work out?"
"Maybe reality TV isn't where your husband is, just a thought," she added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie initially found fame when she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor in 2021.
Katie and John split after less than one year together in June 2022, and Katie expressed on numerous occasions how John had dumped her after she allegedly gave the relationship everything she had.
After ending her relationship with John, Katie decided to look for love on FBoy Island because she thought it was a unique opportunity.
Katie told Us at the time she agreed to do the show because there was a chance she could fall in love, win money, and make new girlfriends.
Katie also made a cameo onBachelor in Paradise's ninth season last year. Katie showed up to the beach in Mexico when her ex, Blake, was dating Jess Girod.
Blake and Katie still seemed to have chemistry and possibly lingering feelings for each other, which prompted speculation in November 2023 that they were dating again.
But according to Blake, the former couple's relationship was purely platonic after their Paradise reunion, which had given them both closure.
"[Our dynamic] just feels truly just supportive," Blake shared during a November 2023 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Blake elaborated on where he stood with Katie, "She bounces ideas off me. Like she was going on that other show [FBoy Island] and we were able to connect in the outside world in a way where we can have a healthy relationship with an ex. And so that's where that is."