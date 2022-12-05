"I think that I would really have to be interested in the person and I would want to get to know them before ever, like, going out with them publicly. I would really wanna vet that call," Susie, 29, toldUs Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
"I would really want to make sure that's somebody that, like, if there was a picture taken or something like that -- not that it really matters, I kind of don't care about stuff like that -- but if I were wanting to pursue somebody, it would be another public relationship ultimately."
Susie fell hard and fast for Clayton on The Bachelor's 26th season, which aired earlier this year, but the couple went through a lot of ups and downs, including a shocking finale dumping in which Susie had rejected Clayton's final rose.
Susie and Clayton reconciled in the real world and fell in love, but they announced their decision to part ways and end their relationship in late September, with Clayton assuring fans that he and the wedding videographer still talked on occasion and were "on good terms."
Susie and Clayton previously said that Bachelor-Nation pressure, backlash and death threats all contributed to their split, and so Susie would clearly think carefully before putting herself back in a similar position again.
"I would just really have to make sure that I actually really, really like that person before I even give a first date a chance, just because I think it gets complicated when people want to talk about it," Susie explained.
And people have already been talking about Susie dating Bachelor in Paradise bachelor Justin Glaze after they were spotted together, but Susie shot down those rumors and claimed their relationship is strictly friendly and professional.
"We're hard launching a collaboration," Susie shared when asked about the dating speculation.
"I was there to help him film an ad, which had nothing to do with my blog... His videographer wasn't available and I live three hours from him and he was like, 'Hey, is there any chance you'd be available on this date to do a videography thing?' And I was like, 'Can we exchange yes for a blog collaboration?' And he was like, 'Yeah, absolutely.'"
Susie confirmed the pair had "so much fun," but not in a romantic sense.
"I haven't even watched the footage back yet, but we were dying laughing going through the DMs [of dating questions I got], so I imagine it'll be entertaining to watch back," Susie said.
Susie recently created a blog titled "Susie Was Like," where she shares advice, stories and truths. She also views the blog as a way to express herself and engage with an online community.
In a blog post earlier this week, Susie revealed she and Clayton had broken up, in part, due to not being compatible.
"I see comments still, like, 'Well, what happened?' And I'm like, 'Well, nothing happened! He didn't do anything; I didn't do anything. We just weren't really compatible,'" Susie reasoned.
"I think it was ultimately, like, expectations of what do you want in a partner? What do you want from yourself? And all of those kinds of things. And we just weren't really aligned on those things."
Susie therefore shared with Us what exactly she is looking for in her next partner.
"I am a very ambitious person. I feel like I have really big dreams for myself and my video business and I want a lifestyle that will allow me to have beautiful experiences, meet incredible people. I have this dream to be a documentary filmmaker," Susie revealed.
"And I need somebody that wants to see me succeed in that and, like, wants to 100 percent be my biggest fan and my biggest cheerleader and support me emotionally through that because that's a big dream."
Susie recognizes being a documentary filmmaker is "a really big goal" that would come with "a unique lifestyle."
"It's not going to keep me in one place for too long, but I want somebody who is down, you know? I want somebody who's like, 'That's amazing that you know what you want out of this life or what you want to create and do,'" Susie explained.
"And so I just need somebody who's along for the ride but also has their thing and has the ability to do that and be passionate about that, but equally support and love me through what I'm pursuing."
The Bachelor fans began to suspect there was trouble in paradise between Clayton and Susie in August, when Clayton revealed on an episode of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that the couple had decided to stop living together and planned to move to different states.
Clayton -- who had moved to Virginia Beach to be with Susie after The Bachelor -- chose Scottsdale, AZ, as his new home, and Susie relocated to Los Angeles, CA.
"It's really hard because when we first broke up... my first initial feeling was, like, I felt abandoned -- that was my first feeling," Clayton admitted in a joint appearance with Susie on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast in early October.
"I was like, 'We're just going to end this.' I was upset. I didn't even want to look in her direction because I was like: If I look at you, the hurt is gonna tear me apart."
Clayton and Susie explained how they broke up because neither person felt stable or fully emotionally supported in the relationship due to their insecurities and outside pressure from Bachelor Nation to be a perfect couple.
Clayton shared how it felt nearly impossible to pour into his relationship with Susie when he didn't even know what he wanted out of life and where his future was headed.
The couple also confirmed how dealing with negativity from Bachelor Nation was a big factor in why they had issues and ultimately parted ways.
"I was trying to figure out what my next step was [and] I started questioning who I was because of all the negativity," Clayton said.
He added, "I started to believe some of what was being said about me. And I now look back at it and realize, like, I couldn't be that stable, secure man that I needed to be to really be able to give my all in a relationship."
Clayton said he felt the need to rehab his image and please others, all the while trying to get over death threats and handle problems in his relationship, such as wrongly being accused of cheating on Susie.
When Susie and Clayton announced their breakup in a September 23 statement, they wrote, "We stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing. Although Claysie is no more, we hope that our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other."
And out of respect for each other, Susie and Clayton chose to keep some of their problems to themselves.
"There are things private to us that we will probably never talk about... and I think that's healthy and protects our mental health and what we have struggled with... We want to respect each other's boundaries," Susie said on "Off the Vine."