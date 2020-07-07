The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph is intentionally remaining tight-lipped about her split from Colton Underwood, at least for right now.

ADVERTISEMENT
On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, host Chris Harrison interviewed Cassie, who won Colton's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, in a segment called "Bachelor in Quarantine Check-in."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Harrison teased for the first two hours of the broadcast that Cassie was going to open up and dish about her breakup with Colton, which the pair announced on May 29, but it was actually the opposite.

"I'm doing okay, I'm doing okay. I don't know if I want to talk about the breakup at all," Cassie admitted.

Cassie and Colton announced their decision to call it quits on their relationship after about 18 months of dating and frequent talk of an engagement and spending the rest of their lives together.

When Harrison asked Cassie what happened and what caused the breakup, she replied, "It's kind of a sensitive subject because I feel like we're still kind of going through it and it's still pretty emotional for both of us."

"And we haven't really talked about it publicly yet, and I don't know if either of us is ready," she added.

Cassie admitted just last week she's had an "awful few months" since parting ways from Colton.

Cassie apparently felt criticized and judged by strangers after her breakup with Colton and the stress got to be so much that she deleted her Instagram account for a month.

"I will say," Cassie told Harrison on Monday night's show, "it's been really hard."

"I think going through any breakup is really hard, but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I mean, I've never gone through any of this before," she continued, "so it was kind of hard to navigate it. We're on good terms and hanging in there."

A source told People last month Colton and Cassie had seen each other "several times" since their alleged mutual and amicable breakup but had no plans of getting back together.

Colton and Cassie's relationship ended after Cassie helped to nurse Colton back to life in her family's home in Huntington Beach, CA, from coronavirus.

Colton announced on March 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he eventually made "a full recovery" thanks to Cassie taking care of him.

Once he was back feeling like his old self again, however, Colton traveled to Colorado alone to see his own family, which sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise with Cassie.

"No, no -- quarantine and COVID-19 had nothing to do with our breakup at all," Cassie assured Harrison.

"I think, if anything, that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family kind of made us closer even. But it was crazy that he was one of the first people to get it. I was like, 'Of course this would happen!'"

In terms of why Colton and Cassie split, Cassie reportedly initiated the conversation and a source recently told E! News, "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

A People insider shared a similar explanation for what went wrong, saying Cassie wasn't ready to get married and the pair had essentially just become friends.

Harrison therefore asked Cassie if her relationship with Colton turned out to be just a sincere friendship rather than a passionate, romantic love.

"Again, I don't really want to go into detail about anything," Cassie admitted.

"I kind of want to respect him in that way too and not talk a lot about it, but I don't think there's anything that I left out of our conversation that I need people to know."

While Bachelor Nation couples typically struggle to stay together and overcome obstacles after their season airs, Cassie said life with Colton in the beginning was "really good."

"We honestly had a really great relationship the entire time and we got along really well," Cassie said.

Cassie also insisted she has "no regrets at all" from her time on The Bachelor's 23rd season, which aired in early 2019.

"I think the biggest thing I've learned from everything though has been to be confident, because even doing this, I'm a little nervous," Cassie said.

Harrison acknowledged he "could tell" Cassie was a little anxious and on-guard.

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO BROKE UP? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"I get it -- you're worried you're going to upset Colton and you're worried you're going to say something," Harrison noted.

"A little bit," Cassie confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Colton and Cassie first announced their breakup on Instagram, with Cassie writing on May 29, "I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us."

"Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives."

"With all that we have gone through," she continued, "we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

Colton also expressed similar "will remain friends" sentiments in his own posting.

"Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay," he wrote.

"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

But everything seemed fine between the couple back in March, when Colton brought up the idea of proposing marriage to Cassie, and it certainly wasn't his first time mentioning an engagement.

"We have decided we're not moving in together until we're married. So we have something to look forward to in that step," Colton said on the March 31 episode of Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast, adding that Cassie has been extremely busy with work and school.

"She still has her internship and some time to put into that and it takes a lot of work for her to do that and takes a lot of her energy and focus. I can't imagine having to plan for a wedding and we still don't want a long engagement. So we want to make sure that timing-wise it's all right."

In addition, Colton had said on the podcast he and Cassie were definitely "up for" more reality TV.

"We've both talked about that and we're very hopeful that something might happen. We don't know, but we're definitely onboard with it. I understand the risks involved... but we both like and enjoy being on-camera. I don't see anything wrong with saying that," Colton shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
"We like opening up when we can and when we feel it's appropriate, so we wouldn't mind it."

In his new memoir, The First Time, Colton admitted he and Cassie briefly split and went their separate ways in August 2019, People reported.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

"To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren't communicating as well as we once did," Colton revealed in the book that was published in March.

"Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up... In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing."

Colton became a member of Bachelor Nation when he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018.

After failing to win her heart, he gave Bachelor in Paradise a shot but then went on to become The Bachelor's Season 23 star.

When Colton starred on The Bachelor, his season ended prematurely when he fell in love with and selected Cassie over his other two remaining bachelorettes, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin.

Colton had made up his mind before even finishing out his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

Colton had therefore built up a lot of anticipation for his Fantasy Suite date with Cassie, and it seemed he was ready and willing to lose his virginity to her during their romantic evening together.

However, Cassie attempted to quit The Bachelor at that stage in the process because she didn't feel ready to get engaged after dating Colton for such a short period of time.

Colton nearly ended production because he was so devastated, but he fought for Cassie to stay and ultimately convinced her to give him another chance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cassie was hesitant to continue but decided to stick around for Colton now that pressure of an engagement was off the table, and then she proceeded to meet his family on the show and fall in love with him once filming wrapped.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

CAELYNN MILLER-KEYES
CASSIE RANDOLPH
COLTON UNDERWOOD
DEMI BURNETT
HANNAH BROWN
HANNAH GODWIN
HEATHER MARTIN
KIRPA SUDICK
TAYSHIA ADAMS
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 23 NEWS