On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, host Chris Harrison interviewed Cassie, who won Colton's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, in a segment called "Bachelor in Quarantine Check-in."
Harrison teased for the first two hours of the broadcast that Cassie was going to open up and dish about her breakup with Colton, which the pair announced on May 29, but it was actually the opposite.
"I'm doing okay, I'm doing okay. I don't know if I want to talk about the breakup at all," Cassie admitted.
Cassie and Colton announced their decision to call it quits on their relationship after about 18 months of dating and frequent talk of an engagement and spending the rest of their lives together.
When Harrison asked Cassie what happened and what caused the breakup, she replied, "It's kind of a sensitive subject because I feel like we're still kind of going through it and it's still pretty emotional for both of us."
"And we haven't really talked about it publicly yet, and I don't know if either of us is ready," she added.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I mean, I've never gone through any of this before," she continued, "so it was kind of hard to navigate it. We're on good terms and hanging in there."
A source told People last month Colton and Cassie had seen each other "several times" since their alleged mutual and amicable breakup but had no plans of getting back together.
Colton and Cassie's relationship ended after Cassie helped to nurse Colton back to life in her family's home in Huntington Beach, CA, from coronavirus.
Colton announced on March 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he eventually made "a full recovery" thanks to Cassie taking care of him.
Once he was back feeling like his old self again, however, Colton traveled to Colorado alone to see his own family, which sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise with Cassie.
"No, no -- quarantine and COVID-19 had nothing to do with our breakup at all," Cassie assured Harrison.
"I think, if anything, that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family kind of made us closer even. But it was crazy that he was one of the first people to get it. I was like, 'Of course this would happen!'"
"I get it -- you're worried you're going to upset Colton and you're worried you're going to say something," Harrison noted.
"A little bit," Cassie confessed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colton and Cassie first announced their breakup on Instagram, with Cassie writing on May 29, "I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us."
"Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives."
"With all that we have gone through," she continued, "we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."
Colton also expressed similar "will remain friends" sentiments in his own posting.
"Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay," he wrote.
"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."
"We have decided we're not moving in together until we're married. So we have something to look forward to in that step," Colton said on the March 31 episode of Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast, adding that Cassie has been extremely busy with work and school.
"She still has her internship and some time to put into that and it takes a lot of work for her to do that and takes a lot of her energy and focus. I can't imagine having to plan for a wedding and we still don't want a long engagement. So we want to make sure that timing-wise it's all right."
In addition, Colton had said on the podcast he and Cassie were definitely "up for" more reality TV.
"We've both talked about that and we're very hopeful that something might happen. We don't know, but we're definitely onboard with it. I understand the risks involved... but we both like and enjoy being on-camera. I don't see anything wrong with saying that," Colton shared.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We like opening up when we can and when we feel it's appropriate, so we wouldn't mind it."
In his new memoir, The First Time, Colton admitted he and Cassie briefly split and went their separate ways in August 2019, People reported.
"To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren't communicating as well as we once did," Colton revealed in the book that was published in March.
"Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up... In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing."
Colton became a member of Bachelor Nation when he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart onThe Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018.
After failing to win her heart, he gave Bachelor in Paradise a shot but then went on to becomeThe Bachelor's Season 23 star.
Colton had made up his mind before even finishing out his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
Colton had therefore built up a lot of anticipation for his Fantasy Suite date with Cassie, and it seemed he was ready and willing to lose his virginity to her during their romantic evening together.
However, Cassie attempted to quit The Bachelor at that stage in the process because she didn't feel ready to get engaged after dating Colton for such a short period of time.
Colton nearly ended production because he was so devastated, but he fought for Cassie to stay and ultimately convinced her to give him another chance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cassie was hesitant to continue but decided to stick around for Colton now that pressure of an engagement was off the table, and then she proceeded to meet his family on the show and fall in love with him once filming wrapped.