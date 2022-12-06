Teresa Giudice says she has "nothing" against her former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Caroline Manzo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old television personality reacted to the possibility of Manzo rejoining the Bravo reality series during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Giudice and Manzo have clashed since starring together in Seasons 1-5 of RHONJ. Manzo left the show after Season 5, while Giudice remained as a main cast member. RHONJ completed its 12th season in May.

Giudice and Manzo reunited to film a Super Bowl commercial in 2020 and recently shared a stage at BravoCon in October.

On WWHL, Giudice said she didn't speak to Manzo behind-the-scenes at BravoCon but is open to her former cast mate returning.

"We didn't get to speak, and if she comes back, I mean, whatever -- it is what it is. I'll do my job and we'll see what comes out of my mouth when she comes back," Giudice said.

"Listen, I have nothing against her," she added. "I mean, I haven't seen her in so long. Time heals all wounds and it's been a long time since I've seen her. And if I do see her, I have no ill feelings towards her at all."

RHONJ also stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider.