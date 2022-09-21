Taylor Swift is sharing the track names from her new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old actress announced "Mastermind," the 13th and final track from her forthcoming album, Midnights, in a TikTok video Tuesday.

Swift presented the news as the new show Midnights Mayhem with Me. She told fans she will let "fate" decide which track names are announced by choosing random numbers from a bingo ball cage.

"I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I'm not here to deny that. But I am here to defy that," the singer said.

Swift announced in August that she will release Midnights, her 10th studio album, on Oct. 21. The singer showed that Midnights will have two sides and 13 tracks but did not share the song titles.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," the singer said.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21," she added.

Midnights will mark Swift's first new album since Evermore, released in December 2020. She released Red (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red, in November.