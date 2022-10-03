Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift says "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorite songs because it is a deep dive into her insecurities.

"This song is a real guided to tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself," Swift said in an Instagram video that has already gotten more than 1 million "likes" since she posted it Sunday.

"I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

The message also featured Swift saying she struggles with balancing her public and private personas, but assures fans they shouldn't worry about or feel sorry for her.

The song will appear on Swift's upcoming album, Midnights, which she first talked about at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The album goes on sale Oct. 21.