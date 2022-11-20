Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen were early American Music Awards winners Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artists were announced as the winners of various fan-voted prizes before the show began broadcasting on ABC, with Wayne Brady as host, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift earned the off-air honors for Best Female Pop Artist, Best Female Country Artist and Best Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version).

Bad Bunny won for Best Male Latin Artist and his Un Verano Sin Ti was named Best Latin Album.

Beyonce was voted Best R&B Artist and her Renaissance won for Best R&B Album.

Lamar scored the title of Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was deemed Best Hip-Hop Album.

Wallen earned the accolade of Best Male Country Artist and his "Wasted on You" won for Best Country Song.

Bad Bunny went into the competition with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Swift and Drake with six nominations each.