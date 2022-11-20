Professional dancer Cheryl Burke announced on Instagram Sunday that she is leaving Dancing with the Stars.

"I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write...Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one," Burke, 38, posted.

"This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don't know who I would be today without them. I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me," she added. "I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I'm ready to face the uncertainty (though it's scary as [expletive]) of what the future holds - I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don't worry."

Burke has participated in 26 seasons of the show, winning twice -- in Seasons 2 and 3 with partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith.

Burke's exit news comes shortly after Len Goodman announced he would be leaving the show's judges' panel when the current 31st season wraps.

Judging alongside Goodman are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.