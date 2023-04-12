Superfan, the new unscripted series in which celebrities meet their biggest fans, is set to premiere on CBS June 9.

Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson from CBS Mornings are co-hosting the show.

"The musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most devoted supporter," the network said in a press release Tuesday.

"In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize."