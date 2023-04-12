Superfan, the new unscripted series in which celebrities meet their biggest fans, is set to premiere on CBS June 9.Participating stars will include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain.Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson from CBS Mornings are co-hosting the show."The musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most devoted supporter," the network said in a press release Tuesday."In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize."