Production is underway in the United Kingdom on Season 2 of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

The screen adaptation of George R.R. Martin 's novel Fire & Blood takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

It follows the story of House Targaryen and stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

"House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family, as well as new talents on both sides of the camera," showrunner Ryan Condal said in a statement Tuesday.

"All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

Season 1 of the show won the Golden Globe Award for Best Drama of 2022 in January.