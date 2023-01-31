'Stranger Things,' Jenna Ortega among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees
UPI News Service, 01/31/2023
Nickelodeon has announced the hosts and nominees for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
This year's awards show will take place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.
CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host the event.
"Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show," Burleson said in a press release.
"I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!" D'Amelio added.
Stranger Things leads the nominees with six nominations, including Favorite Family TV Show. That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder follow with four nominations each.
First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright.
The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees include:
