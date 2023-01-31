Time-travel drama Kindred and comedy Reboot will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.Kindred starred Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving.The eight-episode adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's beloved novel was released in its entirety Dec. 13, but failed to catch on with viewers.Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom starred in Reboot, which was about the former cast of a sitcom getting back together for a revival of the series.Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, who wrote and produced Reboot, is shopping the show to other networks.