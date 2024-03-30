Grammy winner Sting and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be seen on Billy Joel's 100th Madison Square Garden concert special, airing April 14 on CBS and Paramount+.

Sting performed Joel's hit "Big Man on Mulberry Street" and his own song, "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic," on Thursday's show.

Seinfeld joined his fellow Long Islander Joel on stage to raise a banner marking his unprecedented run of concerts at the famed New York City venue.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who is 74, will wrap up his 10-year, monthly residency at MSG this summer after his career 150th performance at the venue.

He is known for hits like "Movin' Out," "My Life," "You May Be Right," "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," "Only the Good Die Young," "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "Pressure" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."

His latest hit, "Turn the Lights Back On," was released earlier this year.