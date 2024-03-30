Rapper, singer and TV personality Lizzo posted an emotional message on Instagram Friday, concluding, "I quit."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," the 35-year-old artist wrote Friday, explaining she feels people are lying about her for attention and making her the butt of their jokes.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it," she added. "I quit."

It was not immediately clear if Lizzo meant she was leaving social media or the music industry.

The entertainer was accused in lawsuits last summer of creating a toxic work environment for her backup dancers, but Lizzo has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Organizers of a fundraiser in New York for President Joe Biden 's re-election campaign were criticized for hiring Lizzo to perform at the event because of the allegations against her.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as comedian Stephen Colbert, Mindy Kaling, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele participated in the event at Radio City Music Hall, as well.