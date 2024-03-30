Homeland and Fleishman is in Trouble Claire Danes is set to star in and executive producer the Netflix mystery-thriller, The Beast in Me.

Howard Gordon -- whose credits include Homeland, 24 and The X-Files -- is the showrunner and executive producer.

"Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self," a synopsis said.

"But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth -- chasing his demons while fleeing her own -- in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly."

No other casting has been announced yet.