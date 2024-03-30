Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 03/30/2024
Pop star Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was at No. 4 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season.
Rounding out the top tier SZA's SOS at No. 6, Swift's Lover at No. 7, Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 8, Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) at No. 9 and Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 at No. 10.
