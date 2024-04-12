Paramount+ renewed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for a fourth season Friday. The streaming service also announced the upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be its last.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel to the original Star Trek from the '60s. Anson Mount plays Captain Pike with Ethan Peck as a young Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Pike's Number One, Una Chin-Riley.

Paul Wesley recently joined the cast as young James T. Kirk and Celia Rose Gooding also plays a young Uhura. Season 3 is still in production and will not air until 2025.

Lower Decks is an animated comedy about the crew members of the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Star Trek: Discovery is currently in its final season. The film Star Trek: Section 31 is also in production.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the next series in the streaming Trek universe.