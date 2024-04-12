Lifetime announced a true crime movie about the kidnapping of Tana Kach on Friday. Elizabeth Smart produces the movie The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story and hosts a special to follow its airing.

Jordyn Ashley Olsen plays Kach, who was kidnapped from age 14-24. Robert Baker plays Tom Hose, the middle school security guard who groomed and held Kach captive for 10 years.

Smart, who was found in 2003 at age 15, produced Lifetime films on Elizabeth Thomas, Kara Robinson and herself. Smart also hosted Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice and Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case.

Following the movie's premiere, Lifetime will air Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart. In the documentary, Smart meets Kach and discusses Kach's experience and the phenomena of grooming and victim blaming.

The film and special air this summer on Lifetime.