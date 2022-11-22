A new collectors edition of "The Amazing Spider-Man" will feature rapper Emimen, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, facing off against Spider-Man in a rap battle in front of a crowd featuring characters from the Marvel universe.

Mathers posted the cover to Instagram and Twitter with the message "'like Spider-Man crawlin' upside of a wall.' HONORED to be on the official variant of The Amazing Spider-Man (2022),'" on Monday.

"The rap battle of the century. See @Eminem and Spidey face off on hstl's new variant cover for 'Amazing Spider-Man' #1. Mom's spaghetti not included," reads a message posted on the official Spider-Man Twitter account along with an animated version of the cover.

"I've always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid -- he's defiantly in my top 5... so being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor," said Mathers in an official press release.

Only 5,000 copies of the limited edition variant will be available for purchase, copies are available on Eminem.com starting Tuesday, and 1,000 copes of a spotlight version of the variant will go on sale on Nov. 29 on TheHaul.com.