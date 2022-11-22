South Korean singer and rapper RM is teasing his debut solo album.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released an "identity film" video for the album, Indigo, on Tuesday.

In the blue-hued video, RM says Indigo is "the last archive of my twenties."

"From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans," the video reads.

RM teased Indigo in an interview with Pharrell Williams for Rolling Stone published earlier this month. Williams also confirmed at the time that he will release a song with BTS.

RM officially announced Indigo on Nov. 10. The singer will release the album Dec. 2.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.