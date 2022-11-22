Film Independent announced the nominees for the Independent Spirit Awards in the Film categories on Tuesday. Awards will be given out March 4 in Santa Monica, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women Talking earned nominations for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay and has already won the Robert Altman Award.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is nominated for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Michelle Yeoh's lead performance, Jamie Lee Curtis's supporting performance, Ke Huy Quan's supporting performance, Stephanie Hsu's performance, Editing.

Bones and All is nominated for Best Feature, Taylor Russell's lead performance and Mark Rylance's supporting performance.

Tar is nominated for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Cate Blanchett's lead performance, Nina Hoss's supporting performance, Cinematography and Editing.

Our Father, the Devil is also nominated for Best Feature. After Yang writer/director Kogonada has a Best Director and Best Screenplay nominations.

Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn is nominated for Best Director and writers Sarah DeLappe and Kristen Roupenian for its screenplay. Lena Dunham is nominated for her Catherine Called Birdy screenplay.

Dale Dickey, Mia Goth, Regina Hall, Paul Mescal, Aubrey Plaza, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Russell, Bryan Tyree Henry, Brian d'Arcy James, Trevante Rhodes, Theo Rossi, Mark Rylance, Jonathan Tucker and Gabrielle Union have acting nominations in new gender neutral categories.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Best First Feature nominees are Aftersun, Emily the Criminal, The Inspection, Murina and Palm Trees and Power Lines. Best First Screenplay nominations also go to the writers of Fire Island, Palm Trees and Power Lines, Emergency and Emily the Criminal.

A new award for Breakthrough Performance nominated Frankie Corio, Gracija Filipovic, Lily McInerny, Daniel Zolghardi and Hsu.

The complete list of nominees is posted at Filmindependent.org.