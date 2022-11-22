'Top Gun: Maverick' to come to Paramount+ before Christmas
UPI News Service, 11/22/2022
Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Top Gun: Maverick will be available on the streaming service Dec. 22. A new trailer touts the film's box office records, critical acclaim and impressive flight footage.
Top Gun: Maverick is currently the highest grossing movie of the year. It earned $716 million in the U.S. and Canada and $1.4 billion worldwide since its Memorial Day release.
The film became available for digital purchase in September and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on Oct. 31. Since the physical media release, digital prices dropped and added a rental option.
In IMAX theaters, flight sequences filled the entire frame. That footage is reproduced in the 4K UHD edition.
Tom Cruise returns as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. After a test flight accident, Maverick is assigned to train a new class of Top Gun recruits for a dangerous mission.
One of those recruits is Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late co-pilot Goose. Maverick also romances his old flame (Jennifer Connelly) and reconnects with his former rival Iceman (Val Kilmer).
