Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Top Gun: Maverick will be available on the streaming service Dec. 22. A new trailer touts the film's box office records, critical acclaim and impressive flight footage.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently the highest grossing movie of the year. It earned $716 million in the U.S. and Canada and $1.4 billion worldwide since its Memorial Day release.

The film became available for digital purchase in September and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on Oct. 31. Since the physical media release, digital prices dropped and added a rental option.

In IMAX theaters, flight sequences filled the entire frame. That footage is reproduced in the 4K UHD edition.

Tom Cruise returns as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. After a test flight accident, Maverick is assigned to train a new class of Top Gun recruits for a dangerous mission.