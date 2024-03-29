Sheryl Crow is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 62-year-old singer-songwriter released the album Evolution on Friday.

Evolution features the singles "Alarm Clock," "Evolution," "Do It Again" and "Digging in the Dirt" featuring Peter Gabriel, along with six other songs.

The album is Crow's first in nearly five years, since Threads in 2019.

Crow performed the title track, "Evolution," during Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In the interview, Crow discussed her friendship with fellow singer Olivia Rodrigo, 21.

"I met her at Billboard Women in Music," Crow said of Rodrigo. "And I just really liked her. I'd already had her record, and I love the way she wrote. It's very punk. It's like The Breeders meets Deborah Harry."

"And then I met her, and I was so impressed with just how down to earth and together she is. Kinda unfazed by it," she added. "I've gotten to know her since then, and I really, I adore her."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023, where she performed with Rodrigo.