Beyonce is back with new music.

The 42-year-old singer released the album Cowboy Carter on Friday.

Cowboy Carter is Beyonce's first country music album and her first album since Renaissance in 2022.

The new album features the singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," along with several collaborations, including "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" with Willie Nelson, "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus and "Levii's Jeans" with Post Malone.

In addition, Beyonce recorded a reimagined version of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene."

Beyonce released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" in February. "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart following its release, making Beyonce the first Black woman to top the chart.

Beyonce previously said Cowboy Carter was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed," leading her to do "a deeper dive into the history of Country music."