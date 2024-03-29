Beyonce released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" in February. "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart following its release, making Beyonce the first Black woman to top the chart.
Beyonce previously said Cowboy Carter was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed," leading her to do "a deeper dive into the history of Country music."
