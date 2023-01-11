Miller, the daughter of playwright Arthur Miller, is a filmmaker and author known for Angela, The Ballad of Jack and Rose and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.
She Came to Me explores love in all its forms while following a cast of characters living in New York City. Dinklage plays a composer experiencing a creative block who sets out in search of inspiration at the behest of his wife (Hathaway).
"We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society. The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, She Came to Me is a magical ode to the freedom of expression," Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a press release.
Miller's films Maggie's Plan and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee screened at previous Berlinales.
