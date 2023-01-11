She Came to Me will open the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the film will have its world premiere Feb. 16.

The Berlin International Film Festival, known as the Berlinale, will run Feb. 16-26 this year.

She Came to Me will screen out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala event at the Berlinale Palast.

The new movie is a romantic comedy written and directed by Rebecca Miller and starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei and Joanna Kulig.

Miller, the daughter of playwright Arthur Miller, is a filmmaker and author known for Angela, The Ballad of Jack and Rose and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

She Came to Me explores love in all its forms while following a cast of characters living in New York City. Dinklage plays a composer experiencing a creative block who sets out in search of inspiration at the behest of his wife (Hathaway).

"We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society. The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, She Came to Me is a magical ode to the freedom of expression," Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a press release.

Miller's films Maggie's Plan and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee screened at previous Berlinales.