ABC is developing a new Jeopardy! spinoff series.

The network has ordered Jeopardy! Masters, a new quiz show hosted by Ken Jennings , a former Jeopardy! champion who co-hosts Jeopardy! with Mayim Bialik

Jeopardy! Masters will see six of the highest-ranked Jeopardy! contestants face off in a Champions League-style event to become the Jeopardy! Masters champion.

Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider will compete in the first season.

Sony Pictures Television will produce the new series, with Jeopardy! showrunner Michael Davies as executive producer.

ABC previously launched the spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy!, hosted by Bialik.

In addition, ABC renewed the game shows Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck, along with the reality competition series Claim to Fame.