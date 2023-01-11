The 45-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, the Outsiders Revival tour, on Wednesday.
The new tour begins June 22 in Milwaukee, Wis., and ends Sept. 30 in Tampa, Fla. Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King, Paul Cauthen and other artists will join Church as special guests on select dates.
"We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down," Church wrote on Instagram.
Church released his seventh studio album, Heart & Soul, in 2021.
Here's the full list of dates for the Outsiders Revival tour:
June 22 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Summerfest
June 23 - Detroit, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theater
June 24 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
June 30 - Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium
July 1 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 7 -Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 15 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 28 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
July 29 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 4 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 5 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 12 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 19 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 25 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 8 - Portland, Ore., at RV Inn Style Resorts
Sept. 9 - George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 - Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 29 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union
