Eric Church is going on tour in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, the Outsiders Revival tour, on Wednesday.

The new tour begins June 22 in Milwaukee, Wis., and ends Sept. 30 in Tampa, Fla. Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King, Paul Cauthen and other artists will join Church as special guests on select dates.

"We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down," Church wrote on Instagram.

Church released his seventh studio album, Heart & Soul, in 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the Outsiders Revival tour:

June 22 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Summerfest

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

June 23 - Detroit, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theater

June 24 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 30 - Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium

July 1 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 7 -Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 15 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 29 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 5 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 12 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 8 - Portland, Ore., at RV Inn Style Resorts

Sept. 9 - George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 29 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union