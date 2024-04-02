South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up for the release of its album 17 is Right Here.The K-pop group shared a promotion schedule for the greatest hits album Tuesday.Seventeen will launch a website for the album, 17is-right-here.com, on Saturday, followed by a track sampler April 14.Official photos will be released April 16, 17 and 19, along with a track list April 18.Seventeen will share a highlight medley for the album April 22, followed by music video teasers April 24 and 25.The group will officially release 17 is Right Here and a new music video April 29.17 is Right Here will feature music from Seventeen members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.The group shared a "Hidden version" of the track list Monday.The members also appeared in a teaser, "Every Seventeen is Right Here," on Sunday.News of the greatest hits album comes ahead of Seventeen's ninth anniversary as a group, which falls in May.