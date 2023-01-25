World of Wonder is introducing the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium.

The new RuPaul 's Drag Race spinoff will feature 10 contestants in its debut season.

Canada's Drag Race Season 1 alum Rita Baga will host Season 1, with Lufy and Mustii to serve as judges in the drag performer competition.

The new series will premiere Feb. 16 on WOW Presents Plus, with subsequent episodes to air Thursdays. The show will air on Tipik in Belgium.

Here's the contestants for RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium Season 1:

Amanda Tears, 21, "a passionate debutante" and trained stylist who creates all her outfits from scratch

Athena Sorgelikis, 27, the drag daughter of Edna Sorgelsen and an ambassador of modern drag who embraces conceptual and edgy looks

Brittany Von Bottokx, 36, a wig-loving queen with an original and independent look

Drag Couenne, 24, a bubbly and witty queen who is active in the LGBTQIA+ community

Mademoiselle Boop, 37, the owner of a well-known cabaret with an elegant look

Peach, 23, an introvert who shows her fierce and sexy side in drag

Susan, 26, a "quintessential Belgian girl" with a funny and loveable old school character

Valenciaga, 26, a queen with an acute sense of fashion and attention to detail

The original RuPaul's Drag Race is in its 15th season and airs on MTV. The series has inspired several international spinoffs, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK.