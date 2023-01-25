World of Wonder is introducing the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium.The new RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff will feature 10 contestants in its debut season.Canada's Drag Race Season 1 alum Rita Baga will host Season 1, with Lufy and Mustii to serve as judges in the drag performer competition.The new series will premiere Feb. 16 on WOW Presents Plus, with subsequent episodes to air Thursdays. The show will air on Tipik in Belgium.Here's the contestants for RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium Season 1:Amanda Tears, 21, "a passionate debutante" and trained stylist who creates all her outfits from scratchAthena Sorgelikis, 27, the drag daughter of Edna Sorgelsen and an ambassador of modern drag who embraces conceptual and edgy looksBrittany Von Bottokx, 36, a wig-loving queen with an original and independent lookDrag Couenne, 24, a bubbly and witty queen who is active in the LGBTQIA+ communityMademoiselle Boop, 37, the owner of a well-known cabaret with an elegant lookPeach, 23, an introvert who shows her fierce and sexy side in dragSusan, 26, a "quintessential Belgian girl" with a funny and loveable old school characterValenciaga, 26, a queen with an acute sense of fashion and attention to detailThe original RuPaul's Drag Race is in its 15th season and airs on MTV. The series has inspired several international spinoffs, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK.