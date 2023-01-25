Little Big Town is going on tour in 2023.The country music group announced a new U.S. tour, the Friends of Mine tour, on Wednesday.The tour kicks off April 13 in Birmingham, Ala., and ends July 16 in Reno, Nev.Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.Little Big Town has yet to announce its "special guests" for the tour."Been dying to share this news. Beyond excited to bring our 'Friends of Mine' tour to a city near you," the band wrote on Instagram.Little Big Town released its most recent album, Mr. Sun, in September. The album features the single "Hell Yeah."Here's the full list of dates for the Friends of Mine tour:April 13 - Birmingham, Ala., at BJCC Concert HallApril 14 - Augusta, Ga., at Bell AuditoriumApril 15 - Atlanta, Ga., at Fox TheatreApril 21 - Savannah, Ga., at Johnny Mercer TheatreApril 22 - Columbia, S.C., at The Township AuditoriumMay 18 - Enid, Okla., at Stride Bank CenterMay 19 - Park City, Kans., at Hartman ArenaJune 15 - Bonner, Mont., at Kettlehouse AmphitheaterJuly 15 - Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara BowlJuly 16 - Reno, Nev., at Grande Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort