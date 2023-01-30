After almost twenty years, actress/comedian Roseanne Barr is returning to standup comedy. Her new special Roseanne Barr Cancel This! airs on Fox Nation on Feb. 13.

The controversial comedian/actress created and starred in the top-rated sitcom Roseanne which ran on ABC for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997. In 2018, the show was rebooted until Barr was forced to apologize for a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, who was then-President Barack Obama 's senior adviser.

Though Barr apologized for the offensive tweet, the show was ultimately canceled. Barr's character was killed off in another reboot called The Conners, which is in its fifth season.

This is the first standup show Barr has done since Blonde and Bitchin' aired on HBO in 2006.

Although it was initially announced last fall, a teaser trailer was released on Sunday during the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the trailer, Barr asks, 'Has anyone else been fired lately' as she wants onto a stage. The standup routine was filmed at the Cullen Theater in Houston, and covers Barr's fish-out-of-water upbringing in a Jewish family in Mormon stronghold Salt Lake City, raising her own family with privilege and moving to Texas.

Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! airs on Fox Nation streaming service on Feb. 13. Fox Nation will also release a new documentary on Barr, Who is Roseanne Barr?