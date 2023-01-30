Trainor also confirmed her pregnancy on Monday's episode of Today.
"I'm having a baby!" she said.
Trainor and Sabara married in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February 2021.
Trainor will release her first book, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie, in April.
"When I was pregnant, I felt very alone," Trainor said of her first pregnancy on Today. "It was also COVID times so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was."
