New Zealand singer Rose took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop star and member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink performed a medley of her songs "APT." and "Toxic Till the End" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Rose kicked off her performance at Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon's desk and got the crowd cheering by walking up the aisle into the audience. She then transitioned to the stage, where she was joined by a live band.

"APT." and "Toxic Till the End" appear on Rose's debut solo album, Rosie. The singer released the album and a music video for "Toxic Till the End" last week.

Rosie also features the tracks "Number One Girl," "3AM," "Two Years," "Drinks or Coffee," "Gameboy," "Stay a Little Longer," "Not the Same," "Call It the End," "Too Bad for Us" and "Dance All Night."

In her interview with Fallon, Rose recalled how she performed the Jason Mraz song "I Won't Give Up" at her Blackpink audition in Sydney, Australia, and taught Fallon how to play the APT drinking game.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The group made its debut in 2016.