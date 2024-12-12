The Critics Choice Awards film nominations are in, with Conclave and Wicked earning the most recognition.

Both films are finalists for 11 awards, while Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez each received 10 nominations. All four movies are contenders for Best Picture.

In Conclave, Ralph Fiennes portrays a cardinal helming the election of a new pope when he stumbles into a conspiracy. That role earned Fiennes a Best Actor nomination. The film also received six Golden Globe nominations.

In Wicked, Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, with Ariana Grande as Galinda. The movie, which takes inspiration from the Gregory Maguire novel and Broadway adaptation, offers an origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Erivo is a candidate for Best Actress, while Grande could win Best Supporting Actress. That film is also a contender for a Golden Globe.

"This year brought us an incredible wealth of storytelling and performances, leading to indescribably close races for nominations. We are honored to be able to celebrate our landmark 30th year of the Critics Choice Awards with this talented group of nominees and are thrilled to bring viewers our best show yet," said Joe Berlin, the CEO of the Critics Choice Awards.

"Knowing how close the balloting for nominations was, we anticipate an exciting evening of high drama on January 12," he added.

Chelsea Handler is set to host the gala, which airs at 7 p.m. EST on E!, and streams on Peacock Jan. 13.

Here are nominees for the top awards:

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody -- The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet -- A Compete Unknown

Daniel Craig -- Queer

Colman Domingo -- Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes -- Conclave

Hugh Grant -- Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo -- Wicked

Karla Sofi­a Gascon -- Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Batiste -- Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie -- Maria

Mikey Madison -- Anora

Demi Moore -- The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Comedy

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma