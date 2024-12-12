Selena Gomez is ready to tie the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT

She announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on Instagram Thursday.

"Forever begins now," wrote the 32-year-old billionaire in her social media post showcasing her oval-shaped ring.

The post drew warm wishes from the likes of celebrities such as Lily Collins, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jordan Ramsay and Jennifer Aniston.

"Yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor Swift commented.

The photo carousel includes an image of the actress sitting on a picnic blanket, with two Taco Bell boxes and an ice bucket. She smiles and gazes at her finger.

"It's the Taco Bell picnic for meeee," said Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) after her first comment congratulating the couple.

Gomez, who stars in Emilia Perez and Only Murders In the Building, also shared a photo of herself, beaming, while holding her hand to her face.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The last image is a photograph of Blanco and Gomez.

"Hey wait..." the music producer wrote in the caption. "That's my wife."

The pair had apparently been together since December.